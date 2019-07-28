Odisha’s Rutaparna Panda wins two medals at 5th Lagos Int’l Badminton Classics events

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Rutaparna Panda brought laurels to the state as she clinched two medals in two events at the 5th Lagos International badminton Classics in Nigeria.

Continuing her brilliant performance, Panda won a silver medal at the Mixed doubles event and bronze at Women’s doubles event with partners Shlok Ramchandran and Maneesha K respectively.

In the mixed doubles event, Panda and her partner Shlok Ramchandran lost to India’s MR Arjun and Maeesha K in the sets of 21-16 and 21-17 to clinch the silver medal.

Similarly, the Odia girl and her partner managed to bag the bronze medal in the women’s doubles event.

Earlier, the duo of Ramachandran Shlok and Rutaparna beat Doha Hany and Adam Hatem (2-0) in the Mixed Double to book the ticket for the final of the Lagos International Badminton Classic.

Over 34 countries are in attendance at the highest-ranked Badminton tournament in Africa which ended on Saturday.