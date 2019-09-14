Odisha’s Rani Becomes India’s First Transgender 5-Star Rated Cab Driver

Bhubaneswar: Breaking the existing gender stereotypes in Indian society, transgender Rani Kinnar has become India’s first five-star-rated cab driver for Uber.

Transgenders in our country haven’t found much acceptance with bare minimum employment opportunities. Considering this, to see something progressive like brings hope.

Initially, she used to survive on alms collected in the trains to make a living and later became an auto-rickshaw driver.

However, she was unable to receive support and acceptance from society. It was then when she decided to be a cab driver.

This dream was realised when a man from the United States of America identified her and offered financial support.

She was introduced to cab driving by an ex-Uber employee who motivated her to join as a partner driver.

After successfully clearing the interview, she purchased her own car and is now inspiring more people from her community to earn their own livelihood with their heads held high.

Rani was praised as a driver for an ambulance during Puri Ratha Jatra in 2019 when the transgender had served the ailing devotees by carrying them to hospital.

In conversation with a news agency, Rani said: “I started driving autos in 2016, but it didn’t work for me because people didn’t use my auto. But in 2017, I opted to drive an ambulance during the Ratha Yatra in Puri.”

Rani is not the first transgender cab driver in India. Meghna Sahoo, an MBA in HR and Marketing, is India’s first transgender cab driver from Bhubaneswar.

Meghna has also encouraged the transgender community to opt for driving as an employment option where they would not face any difficulty with passengers because of their gender identity.