Odisha’s Rajarani temple among 10 historical monuments to remain open till 9 PM

New Delhi: The opening hours of 10 historical monuments including Rajarani temple in Bhubaneswar of Odisha will be up to 9 PM for common public, announced Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday.

The 10 monuments include, Rajarani temple complex (Bhubaneswar), Dulhadeo Temple (Khajurao), Sheikh Chilli Tomb (Thanesar), Safdarjung Tomb and Humayun’s Tomb (Delhi), Group of Monuments at Pattadakkal and Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Group of Temples, Markanda (Maharashtra), Man Mahal, Vaidhshala (Varanasi) and Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat).

The monuments which were earlier opened from 9 AM to 5.30 PM for the general public will now be opened from Sunrise to 9 PM.

Patel said that this decision has been made for the benefit of general public/tourists who can visit and appreciate the beauty of such historical sites for long hours.

The Minister also informed that other than these 10 monuments, some other historical monuments are also under consideration for long opening hours for visitors. These 10 monuments have been selected in the first phase, he added.

