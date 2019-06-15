Odisha’s Rabi N Mishra named RBI executive director

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Rabi N Mishra has been promoted as the executive director (ED) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday.

The country’s central bank’s executive director (ED) position was lying vacant after the retirement of Rosemary Sebastian, sources said.

Mishra was earlier posted as the principal chief general manager of the RBI’s risk management department. As the ED of RBI, he will look after the newly-created specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI.

This apart, Mishra will be supervising cooperative banks and the non-banking financial companies, sources said.

The creation of the cadre was decided at the central board meet in Chennai on May 21.

Mishra, a Ph.D holder in Monetary Economics, held many important positions in the financial sector and also authored a book on ASSET SECURITISATION.

