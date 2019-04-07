Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat wins gold at Fazza Para-Badminton International

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat brought laurels for the state as well as India by winning gold in Men’s Singles category at the second Fazza Para-Badminton International 2019.

The second Fazza Para-Badminton International 2019 was held in Dubai from April 2 to 7. Pramod defeated England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals.

The ace shuttler lost first set 15-21, but came back strongly (21-18 & 21-13) in the next two sets to clinch the gold. With this win, Pramod qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic.

The Indian contingent bagged four gold, three silver and two bronze in the Para-Badminton International tournament.

Earlier, Pramod won gold in para badminton men’s singles event at 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

Bhagat, who hails from Bargarh district, is afflicted with polio at the age of seven. He had first participated in national para badminton championship in 2006. He bagged gold medal in the doubles event of the World Championship in Germany 2013.

He has also secured bronze medals in singles and doubles event of the 4th Turkish Para-Badminton Championship that was held in May 2018.