Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat scripts history, lifts World Para-badminton Ch’ship title

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat scripted history as he clinched gold in the finals of Men’s single event at the BWF World Para-badminton Championships in Switzerland on Sunday.

Pramod defeated England’s Daniel Bethell with 6-21, 21-14, 21-5 scoreline in the finals.

The World No. 1 entered finals after he defeated Xiaoyu Chen of China in straight sets of 21-15, 21-12.

Notably, on Saturday, Pramod along with Tarun Bhagat bagged a Gold medal in the men’s doubles event. The Indian pair defeated Nitesh Kumar and Tarun with 14-21,21-15,21-16 scoreline.