Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat enters semi-finals at Para Badminton tournament in Thailand

Pramod Bhagat
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has entered the semi-final in the men’s singles and doubles events at the ongoing Para-Badminton International Tournament in Thailand.

Pramod defeated his French opponent Mathew Thomas in the quarter-final held on Thursday.

As per reports, in the double quarter-final event, Pramod and his Indian partner Manoj Sarkar defeated Mathew Thomas and Nitesh Kumar respectively.

The duo will have a tough fight with Thai opponents Chawarat Kittichokwattana and Sangnil Singha in the semi-final today.

On August 25, Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat had clinched a gold medal at World Para-Badminton Championships in Switzerland’s Basel

The para shuttler is slated to receive the prestigious Arjuna award on National Sports Day on August 29.

