Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat bags gold in badminton singles of ENESCUP 2019

By pragativadinewsservice
Pramod Bhagat
Turkey: Ace para-shuttler of Odisha, Pramod Bhagat bagged a gold medal at the para-badminton men’s singles event of the 5th Turkish Para-Badminton International, ENESCUP 2019 held in Antalya in Turkey on Saturday.

The shuttler grabbed the yellow metal by defeating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in sets of 21-19 21-17.

However, Pramod, who was paired with Manoj Sarkar, lost the men’s double event to Indonesia’s duo Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan on Friday.

The Indonesian pair won the match with 21-12 11-21 21-12.

Notably, Pramod had clinched two golds and a silver medal at the IWAS World Games in Sharjah last month.

pragativadinewsservice
