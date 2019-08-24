Odisha’s Prakruti Mishra on Ace Of Space Season 2! Check the full list here

Mumbai: MTV Ace Of Space will be back on Television from Saturday 6 pm and what garnered attention is the assemble of contestant including an Odia girl in the show hosted by Vikas Gupta.

Actress Prakruti Mishra, who portrayed the lead in &TV’s “Bitti Businesswali” will enter the house as the show will be telecasted every day from August 24 at 6 pm on MTV.

She has received the National Film Award for Special Mention Jury for Hello Arsi.

Mishra made her acting debut as a child artist at the age of five with the film Sabata Maa. She rose to popularity after she appeared in ETV Odia’s Tulasi playing Smruti. In 2006, she won the Odisha State Film Award for Best Child Actor for Sashughara Chalijibi.

She made her debut in Ollywood as a lead actress with the film Thukool alongside Babushan. She then starred in more than 10 Odia feature films.

There are already reports that Bigg Boss 12’s Deepak Thakur, Australian model Lucinda Nicholas, Sasural Simar Ka actress Krissann Barretto, TikTok sensation Adnan Shaikh, Splitsvilla 10’s Baseer Ali and Sara Ali Khan’s gym buddy’s Alex are participating in the show.

Contestants:

Akshay Kakkar

Akshit Patial

Baseer Ali

Deepak Thakur

Krissann Barretto

Lucinda Nicholas

Manhar Seth

Orhan Awatramani

Prakruti Mishra

Renu Bhati

Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Roshni Misbah

Saransh Tanwar

Salman Zaidi

Sandy Saha

Nasir Khan

Here are some contestants you should check out:

Prakruti Mishra

Deepak Thakur

Baseer Ali

View this post on Instagram Something craaazy coming up soon. Stay tuned everybody #baseerbob #mtvindia A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob) on Aug 23, 2019 at 4:27am PDT



Krissann Barretto

Roshan Abdul Rahoof

