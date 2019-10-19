Odisha’s Papu Roy to get chance in IPL

Bhubaneswar: Odisha cricketer Papu Roy now will get chance in the Indian Premier League. Roy informed that he has received a call from Mumbai Indians team for a trial match on October 22.

Sources said the Odisha’s young cricket sensation Roy is going to take part in IPL 2020 for which, he has been called up for a trial match on October 22 at Mumbai.

The left-arm spinner has already played for Board President’s XI and India C team. He was the highest wicket-taker in CAB’s second division league in 2011 when he got 50 wickets in nine matches for Dalhousie.

Within three years, Roy made his senior team debut in List A cricket getting 14 wickets from eight group league games for Odisha. So Bengal’s loss was Odisha’s gain.

In fact, his List A debut on September 20 against Andhra, he dismissed India Test player Hanuma Vihari and former national U-19 captain Ricky Bhui off successive deliveries.