Odisha’s P K Mishra conferred with 2019 UN Sasakawa Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Pramod K Mishra who is currently serving as the Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of India, was conferred with UN Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The 6th Session of Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) 2019 was held at Geneva.

Mishra has been recognised for his initiatives which protect vulnerable communities from disaster risk.

Born in Odisha, Mishra, who earns a Ph.D. in economics is an IAS officer of 1972 batch of Gujarat cadre.

Besides his current role, he served various key positions for both Indian and Gujarat governments, such as the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation), Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, member of the Gujarat Electricity Board and as the district magistrate and collector of Mehsana and Banaskantha districts in Gujarat, and as the Union Agriculture Secretary, special secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs, additional secretary in Ministry of Urban Development, and as the member secretary of National Capital Region Planning Board in the Government of India.

After his retirement from the Indian Administrative Service, Mishra was appointed as the chairman of Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) by the Chief Minister of Gujarat. His term as the chairman of GERC came to an end on 11 August 2013.

Apart from Mishra, India’s Mahila Housing Sewa Trust and Department of Civil Defense of Campinas from Brazil were also honoured with the awards.

A total grant of USD 50,000 is distributed among the winners. The theme of the 2019 Sasakawa award was “Building Inclusive and Resilient Societies”. UNDRR received more than 61 nominations from 31 countries for the 2019 award.

The United Nations Sasakawa Award is the most prestigious international award in the area of Disaster Risk Management. It was instituted more than 30 years ago and is jointly organized by the UNDRR and the Nippon Foundation.