Odisha’s Krushi Bhawan Shortlisted For Global Architecture Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Krushi Bhawan has been shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival Award 2019, informed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a tweet on Saturday.

#KrushiBhavan added another feather to #Odisha’s cap with its shortlisting for prestigious #WorldArchitectureFestivalAward2019. Designed for sustainability, the 1.3 lakh sq ft administrative centre features an expressive combination of regional materials & vernacular narratives https://t.co/Db3unnelCU — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 28, 2019

The World Architecture Festival 2019 will be held in Amsterdam from December 4-16, 2019.

The state-of-the-art Krushi Bhawan, a plaza for the farmers and the State Agriculture department, is a three-storey building built over an area of 1,30,000 square feet located at Gopabandhu Marg in Odisha’s Capital city Bhubaneswar.

The Krushi Bhawan houses a learning centre, public library, auditorium, garden, public plaza, display corridors, open theatre and exhibition hall at its ground floor while the offices operate on the upper floors. The building is inspired by the ikat patterns of handlooms while the gardens are designed to showcase the issues of land solutions to agricultural heritage. The rooftop too has been opened up to the public as a demonstration of urban farming.

The garden highlights the use of irrigation channels, rainwater harvesting, soil remediation and organic agricultural practices to improve crop yields. The design features educational art-components and an intensive roof garden.

Designed as a passive-cooled structure with a night purging ventilation system and a high thermal mass, the building exceeds most green building rating parameters.