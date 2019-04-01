Odisha’s Kandhamal Haladi gets GI tag

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kandhamal Haladi, a special variety of turmeric that is indigenous to the region, has got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Famous for its medicinal properties, the quintessential turmeric is the main cash crop of tribal people in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

As per reports, Kandhamal Apex Spices Association for Marketing, based at the district headquarter town of Phulbani, had moved for registration ‘Kandhamal Haldi’ which was accepted under sub-section (1) of Section 13 of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The spice has been named after the district as it is being cultivated in the region for centuries and is also known to have medicinal values. Kandhamal Haladi cultivation is environmentally resilient having low risk and high productivity. The crop is sustainable in adverse climatic conditions.

Geographical Indication (GI)

GI tag is name or sign used on certain products which correspond to specific geographical location or origin. It is used for agricultural, natural and manufactured goods having special quality and established reputation. The purpose of the GI tag enables stakeholders to authenticate their production while earning a premium and derive an improved livelihood.

The goods and products having the tag are recognised for their origin, quality, and reputation and gives it required edge in the global market. It also ensures that none can use their name, giving them exclusivity. The registration of GI is valid for 10 years after which it needs to be renewed. Violation of GI tags is a punishable offence under the law.

GI is covered as an element of intellectual property rights (IPRs) under the Paris Convention for Protection of Industrial Property. At the international level, GI is governed by WTO’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).In India, GI tag Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection Act), 1999 governs it. This Act is administered by Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks, who is also Registrar of Geographical Indications and is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.