Odisha’s Jitendra Mishra walks Cannes Red Carpet in Sambalpuri attire

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed film producer Jitendra Mishra from Odisha is making his mark in at the ongoing 72nd Cannes film festival in France.

While his film had a special screening, he was spotted donning Sambalpuri attire on the prestigious Red Carpet.

Jitendra, who is representing the Smile International film festival for children & youth, Smile Foundation, at Cannes, walked the prestigious red carpet wearing the traditional hand-woven Sambalpuri design from Odisha. While others were wearing specially designed western outfits and tuxedoes, Jitendra decided to wear a simple traditional Sambalpuri green Jacket in his second round of red carpet and appreciated by many international celebrities & leaders from the industry.

He has been a part of many important panel & forums at Cannes during last seven days and

spotted promoting Sambalpuri handloom everywhere.

His latest production ‘The Last color’ by celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna had a special screening at the festival in it’s the Marche du Films section on 15th May.

Born in Titlagarh of Odisha, Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers and promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative method of Film Production, Distribution, and Promotion’ at international level.

Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has been associated with socially relevant films targeting the young audience. He has already been associated with the production, distribution, and promotion of more than 110 films in different categories.