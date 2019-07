Berhampur: Odisha’s first ever milk ATM counter was inaugurated at Gate Bazar in Ganjam district of Berhampur on Friday.

While only one counter was opened on an experimental basis, the remaining 10 counters will be opened later.

People can buy milk from the counter by paying Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 40. If one is willing to buy 1 liter milk then he/she has to pay Rs 40 for it. A person can avail up to 5 litre of milk from the ATM counter.