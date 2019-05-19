Odisha’s Dutee Chand becomes first Indian athlete to reveal same-sex relationship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter and Asian Games silver medalist Dutee Chand on Sunday became the first Indian athlete to declare that she is in a same-sex relationship with someone from her home town.

Speaking in an interview, the sprinter revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her hometown Chaka Gopalpur.

The 23-year-old further stated that she decided to reveal this after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to decriminalize Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code last year.

Dutee is currently preparing for the World Championships and Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Earlier, in 2015, Chand became the first person to win a case against the International Association of Athletics Federation for its rule on hyperandrogenism, in the Court of Arbitration for Sports. The rule prohibited athletes with high testosterone level to compete in track and field events.