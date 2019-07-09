Odisha’s Bhaktaram Desti wins gold in Commonwealth Championship

Australia: Odisha’s Bhaktaram Desti clinched a gold medal in Commonwealth Championship at South Pacific island nation of Samoa.

The 20-year-old clinched the yellow metal in 49 kg category with lifting a total of 185 kg in the competition.

Desti, who hails from poor farmer family of RSC-4 village in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri, was selected to the Sports Hostel in Berhampur in 2014. From where he was selected for the training in weightlifting.

Following his sterling performance in the state level weightlifting championship in 2016, he was selected in the state team to participate in 62nd School National Games at Warangal in Andhra Pradesh in the same year.

Later, he won gold in 1st Khelo India School Games in 2018 and gold in Youth National Championship setting a new national record same year.