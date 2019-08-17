Odisha’s badminton star Pramod Bhagat to get Anjuna Award

Bhubaneswar: Ace para-badminton player from Odisha, Pramod Bhagat has been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year.

Bhagat has had a dream year so far, winning five gold medals. Bhagat clinched the gold medal at the FZ Forza Ireland Para-Badminton International 2019.

He has also secured bronze medals in singles and doubles event of the 4th Turkish Para-Badminton Championship that was held on May 2018.

In 2015, Bhagat had also bagged top positions in the BWF Para-Badminton World Championship that was held in the United Kingdom.

A total of 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the country’s highest sporting honour including Poonam Yadav, track and field star Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, Mohammed Anas and Swapna Barman, footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and shooter Anjum Moudgil.

Apart from Bhagat, Sundar Singh Gurjar also nominated for Arjun Award. Gurjar won the silver medal for javelin and a bronze medal in discus in the Para Asian Games last year.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here, Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik was nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award along with Asian and Commonwealth Games champion wrestler Bajrang Punia.