Odisha’s Babulu Munda Bags Silver in Asian Junior Wushu C’ship

Barbil: Babulu Munda of nondescript Sialijoda village under Deojhar Grampanchayat in Odisha’s Keonjhar district has once again brought international laurels for the State as well as India.

Supported by JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), the tribal talent has won Silver medal in the 10th Asian Junior Wushu Championship held at Brunei from 16th to 24th August.

Congratulating Babulu on his impressive and masterful performance, the Co-Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Smt Shallu Jindal said, “I am really happy that the tribal talents of Barbil are showing splendid performance at national and international level. I am sure that Babulu has become an inspiration for many martial art enthusiast in the region”.

Babulu’s coach Pankaj Kumar Mahanta, Wushu Association of Odisha, Wushu Association of India, Keonjhar District Wushu Association and Keonjhar District Administration have congratulated Babulu for his achievement in international level.

Babulu punched his ticket to the Final in the 45-kg category by defeating his Vietnamese counterpart in a high-octane match. But, despite his well-timed punches and kicks, he lost to his Iranian opponent in the Final.

“The bout was tough and I gave my best. But it was not my day”, said Babulu after the game. He is in the 22-member Indian squad for the event which was attended by 398 athletes and officials from 16 countries and regions.

In July 2018, Babulu had won Silver medal in the 7th World Wushu Championship held at Brazil. Babulu’s passion for martial arts has earned him 19 medals from 22 events so far at State, National and International levels.