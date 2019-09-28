Odisha’s Ansu Kumar Bhuyan wins Gurukul AITA-OTA title

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Ansu Kumar Bhuyan clinched the Gurukul AITA-OTA tittle at Gurukul resorts tennis complex, Mendhasal, here on Saturday.

All India rank 31 and seed no.1 Bhuyan defeated seed no. 3 Arghya Das from West Bengal by 6-3,6-3. This was Bhuyan’s second consecutive win.

The tournament, sponsored by Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha began on Monday (23.09.19) and was concluded today.

As many as 47 players from 11 different states namely West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and host Odisha had participated in the event.

Winner and runners up of singles will get 20 & 15 AITA ranking points along with a prize money of Rs 12500 and Rs 8400 respectively.