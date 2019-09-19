Odisha Youth Award 2019 on Sept 22

Bhubaneswar: Odia Media, a leading media and publishing house, is all set to host the maiden edition of Odisha Youth Award 2019 on September 22. The event will witness a huge gathering of youth. As many as 16 celebrated and successful achievers of the state are going to be felicitated

The award festival will be held at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar at 11 am. Senior parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab and celebrated author and orator Dash Benhur will grace the occasion as esteemed guests.

The Odisha Youth Award 2019 will recognise young talents for their extraordinary excellence and contribution in different fields of art, sports, culture, entertainment, education, development and social service, said noted author and journalist Subhransu Panda, the Director of Odia Media.

Here is the complete list of awardees:

POLITICS: Anubhav Patnaik, Adviser- E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha

CINEMA: Archita Sahu, Celebrated Actress, Ollywood

SPORTS: Dutee Chand, Acclaimed sprinter

DANCE: Saswat Joshi, Acclaimed Odissi Dancer

JOURNALISM: Choudhury Amitav Das, Chief Reporter, Sambad

MUSIC: Dipti Rekha Padhi, Playback Singer

EDUCATION: Anil Pradhan, Founder & Educator- International Public School for Rural Innovation

SOCIAL SERVICE: Kalpasa Ankita Shaw, Brand Ambassador- Ankita Shaw Foundation

ART: Kanta Kishore Moharana, Acclaimed Sculptor

LITERATURE: Rabinarayan Dash, Author

COMMUNITY AWARENESS: Rudra Prasanna Rath, Social Media Activist

LEADERSHIP: Subhransu Ojha, CEO, Vajirao IAS Academy

ENTERTAINMENT: Subrat Swain, Lyricist

NUTRITION & WELLNESS: Smriti Mohapatra, Director- Charm Delgado Health Care

EMERGING AUTHOR: Abhisek Pani, Young Novelist

ENTREPRENEUR: Anukul Agrawal, Founder- 4.0 Training & Consulting, Director- Jamtrans Logistics Private Limited

Odia Media organises several national and state level annual festivals and award ceremonies, such as Bhubaneswar Literary Festival, Koraput Literary Festival, Bhasha Festival, Odisha Excellence Award, Odisha Education Award, Odisha Media Conclave and PEN IN BOOKS Young Author Award.