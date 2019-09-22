Odisha Youth Award 2019: 17 Achievers Felicitated

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha Youth Award 2019
17

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s leading media and publishing house Odia Media on Sunday hosted the maiden edition of Odisha Youth Award 2019 at Jayadev Bhawan here.

The purpose of the Odisha Youth Award 2019 is to recognize young talents for their extraordinary excellence and contribution in different fields of art, sports, culture, entertainment, education, development and social service, said noted author and journalist Subhransu Panda, the Director of Odia Media.

Senior parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab and celebrated author Dash Benhur joined the award ceremony presided over by Sri Panda.

Related Posts

Mada Mukti Yuva Bahini organises Yuva Sambad

ODM innovates CAREER X for Career Counseling of youngsters

Deadly Potholes In Mancheswar Road Turns Nightmare For…

This noon event has witnessed a huge gathering of audience including intellectuals and celebrated figures from different walks of life.

Here is the complete list of awardees:

  1.  POLITICS: AnubhavPatnaik, Adviser- E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha
  2.  CINEMA: ArchitaSahu, Celebrated Actress, Ollywood
  3.  SPORTS: Dutee Chand, Acclaimed sprinter
  4.  DANCE: Saswat Joshi, Acclaimed Odissi Dancer
  5.  JOURNALISM: Choudhury Amitav Das, Chief Reporter, Sambad
  6.  MUSIC: DiptiRekhaPadhi, Playback Singer
  7.  EDUCATION: Anil Pradhan, Founder & Educator- International Public School for Rural Innovation
  8.  SOCIAL SERVICE: KalpasaAnkita Shaw, Brand Ambassador- Ankita Shaw Foundation
  9.  ART: Kanta Kishore Moharana, Acclaimed Sculptor
  10.  LITERATURE: Rabinarayan Dash, Author
  11.  COMMUNITY AWARENESS: RudraPrasannaRath, Social Media Activist
  12.  LEADERSHIP: SubhransuOjha, CEO, Vajirao IAS Academy
  13.  ENTERTAINMENT: Subrat Swain, Lyricist
  14.  NUTRITION & WELLNESS: SmritiMohapatra, Director- Charm Delgado Health Care
  15.  EMERGING AUTHOR: AbhisekPani, Young Novelist
  16. ENTREPRENEUR: Anukul Agrawal, Founder- 4.0 Training & Consulting, Director- Jamtrans Logistics Private Limited
  17.  SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR MODELING : Lavanya Das

Odia Media, a Startup company recognised by Govt. of India, also organises several national and state-level annual festivals and award ceremonies, such as Bhubaneswar Literary Festival, Koraput Literary Festival, Bhasha Festival, Odisha Excellence Award, Odisha Education Award, Odisha Media Conclave and PEN IN BOOKS Young Author Award.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Mada Mukti Yuva Bahini organises Yuva Sambad

ODM innovates CAREER X for Career Counseling of youngsters

Deadly Potholes In Mancheswar Road Turns Nightmare For…

1 of 870