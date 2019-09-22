Odisha Youth Award 2019: 17 Achievers Felicitated

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s leading media and publishing house Odia Media on Sunday hosted the maiden edition of Odisha Youth Award 2019 at Jayadev Bhawan here.

The purpose of the Odisha Youth Award 2019 is to recognize young talents for their extraordinary excellence and contribution in different fields of art, sports, culture, entertainment, education, development and social service, said noted author and journalist Subhransu Panda, the Director of Odia Media.

Senior parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab and celebrated author Dash Benhur joined the award ceremony presided over by Sri Panda.

This noon event has witnessed a huge gathering of audience including intellectuals and celebrated figures from different walks of life.

Here is the complete list of awardees:

POLITICS: AnubhavPatnaik, Adviser- E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha CINEMA: ArchitaSahu, Celebrated Actress, Ollywood SPORTS: Dutee Chand, Acclaimed sprinter DANCE: Saswat Joshi, Acclaimed Odissi Dancer JOURNALISM: Choudhury Amitav Das, Chief Reporter, Sambad MUSIC: DiptiRekhaPadhi, Playback Singer EDUCATION: Anil Pradhan, Founder & Educator- International Public School for Rural Innovation SOCIAL SERVICE: KalpasaAnkita Shaw, Brand Ambassador- Ankita Shaw Foundation ART: Kanta Kishore Moharana, Acclaimed Sculptor LITERATURE: Rabinarayan Dash, Author COMMUNITY AWARENESS: RudraPrasannaRath, Social Media Activist LEADERSHIP: SubhransuOjha, CEO, Vajirao IAS Academy ENTERTAINMENT: Subrat Swain, Lyricist NUTRITION & WELLNESS: SmritiMohapatra, Director- Charm Delgado Health Care EMERGING AUTHOR: AbhisekPani, Young Novelist ENTREPRENEUR: Anukul Agrawal, Founder- 4.0 Training & Consulting, Director- Jamtrans Logistics Private Limited SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR MODELING : Lavanya Das

Odia Media, a Startup company recognised by Govt. of India, also organises several national and state-level annual festivals and award ceremonies, such as Bhubaneswar Literary Festival, Koraput Literary Festival, Bhasha Festival, Odisha Excellence Award, Odisha Education Award, Odisha Media Conclave and PEN IN BOOKS Young Author Award.