Odisha women win silver in Senior National Rugby 7s Championship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Women’s Rugby Team settled for silver medal after losing to Bihar in the final of Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship.

With this win, Bihar secured their first-ever Senior Nationals Gold.

In the men’s category, Haryana emerged champion while Odisha men’s team got the sixth rank.

The Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship for Men and Women was held at the Patliputra Stadium in Patna, Bihar from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st July.

The Championship was the qualifier for the 36th National Games of India and also a platform for shortlisting players to join the Indian National Training Camp for the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy (Men & Women) on 10-11 August, 2019.