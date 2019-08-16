Odisha unlikely to witness heavy rainfall for next five days: IMD

unlikely to witness heavy rainfall
Bhubaneswar: Most parts of the state is unlikely to witness heavy rainfall activities in the next five days, informed Regional Meteorological Centre Director Laxmikant Giri on Friday.

According to the officer, one or two places is likely to witness rainfall while most of the part of the state will be covered in clouds for the next five days as weather conditions may not be conducive for the formation of low pressure.

He further stated that South Odisha, coastal areas and Mayurbhanj district will witness Nor’wester. If cyclone circulation is formed, one or two places is likely to witness rainfall, he added.

