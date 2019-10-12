Odisha Travel Bazaar 2019 From October 14-20

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha in partnership with FICCI is set to conduct the third edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) on October 14-20, 2019 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It is a culmination of the Department’s proactive outreach to stakeholders of the tourism & hospitality sector through a series of domestic roadshows and during landmark events such as the ITB Berlin, WTM London, GITB Jaipur, and many more national tourism events.

OTB 2019 will be inaugurated by Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha. The state will host 25 leading Foreign Tour Operators from across 15 countries, 60 leading Domestic Tour Operators from across 19 cities in India, as well as international airline and travel writer-all of whom will engage in B2B meetings with about 50 tour operators and hoteliers from Odisha who will be participating as Sellers to showcase and market the tourism products of Odisha, along with Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Odisha Tourism.

The key highlight of the Summit is its exclusive focus on the business of inbound and domestic tourism. The Foreign Tour Operators (FTOs) and Domestic Tour Operators (DTOs) will be taken on FAM trips to familiarize themselves about the tourism destinations of Odisha. Structured Buyer-Seller meets will be facilitated over three days (18th – 20th October) to enable domestic and international collaborations in business opportunities presented by Odisha’s tourism and hospitality landscape.

Around 2400 pre-scheduled B2B meetings will be organized between the Buyers and Sellers at Sellers’ booths in three days of OTB 2019.

Apart from this, exclusive Familiarization (FAM) Trips will be organized for the participating Foreign Tour Operators, top of the line Inbound Tour Operators and leading Domestic Tour Operators. The purpose of hosting a FAM tour is to enhance the participants’ destination awareness to enable them to develop and promote diverse Tourism Products and Packages. There are 3 FAM Tours being planned to focus on Odisha’s Buddhist Sites, the Golden Triangle and the Ethnic Tourism Circuit set in the state’s predominantly tribal, central and southern regions.

The FAM Tour I starts from Bhubaneswar and will cover Puri, Konark, Buddhist Sites, and Bhitarkanika National Parks. It covers:

Dhauli (Shanti Stupa), a historical site associated with the famous Kalinga War and the subsequent global spread of Buddhism (3rd century BC)

Raghurajpur, a heritage crafts village in Puri famous for Pattachitra art besides several other handicrafts

Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO Heritage Site known worldwide for its grandeur, architectural and artistic excellence

The Diamond Triangle of Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri & Udayagiri – a major Buddhist complex in Odisha’s Jaipur district, housing beautiful stupas, ‘esoteric’ Buddha images, and monasteries

Bhitarkanika National Park including a boat safari.

FAM II tour will cover the Golden Triangle of Odisha and Chilika Lagoon which is the heart of the state’s tourism epicentre. It includes

Visit Chandrabhaga Beach and proceed to Puri. Visit some properties.

Next day visit Raghurajpur Crafts Village and then proceed to Swosti Chilika Resorts at Chilika.

Next morning visit Mangalajodi and back to Bhubaneswar visit Khandagiri & Udayagiri caves etc.

FAM III tour will cover Ethnic Tours which includes