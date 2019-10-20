Odisha Travel Bazaar 2019 culminates

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Travel Bazaar 2019 culminated with visit of Foreign Tour Operators on Heritage Walk & B2B meetings. After covering the deepest part and exploring some of the beautiful destinations of Odisha in FAM trips, on the last day, the Foreign Tour Operators were taken on a Heritage Trail today to uncover the best kept secrets of Odisha that lies in the hidden walls of numerous temples in the old city of Bhubaneswar.

Aptly called as the temple city of India, the FTOs just couldn’t simply believe that in a radius of about 2 kilometres each and every monument here tells a story and so much educative experience that it offers are simply outstanding. The walk started at Parsurameswara Temple complex and terminated at Ekamra Van covering most noted temples of Mukteswar, Lingaraj. The Director Tourism Shri Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav and other officials of the Tourism Department and FICCI had attended the heritage walk.

The day’s programme with FTOs (25 from 16 countries) started with B2B meetings with 53 Odisha based sellers at Swosti Premium. Each buyer were thrilled to see the beautiful tourism potentials of Odisha in 3 FAM trips which was slotted for five routes. The FAM trips covered the most popular destinations of Odisha such as Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Chilika, Raghurajpur, Chandrabhaga, Mangalajodi, Buddhist circuit, Bhitarkanika, Tribal Museum and Crafts Museum (Kalabhoomi).

The 3 days travel bazaar has witnessed a phenomenal record of 2400 B2B meetings both with domestic and foreign buyers. It was responded from the buyers and sellers that the initiative taken by the Department of Tourism along with FICCI is a commendable step to position the state and attract more tourists to Odisha. There was very good and positive outcomes from this initiative as for sure in some years with sustained campaign Odisha will no doubt be one of the premier tourist destinations in the country.