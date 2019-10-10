Odisha Transport Commissioner Directs SPs To Accept Digital Format Of Vehicle Documents

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Commissioner on Thursday directed all the SPs to accept driving license (DL), certificate of registration (RC), vehicle insurance and other information of vehicles presented in digital format on Digilocker or m-Parivahan applications.

A letter addressed to the SPs by the State Transport Commissioner read, “As per the directions of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India (copy enclosed), the digital platforms Digilocker and m-Parivahan have already been recognised as verified authenticated digital documents provider applications. MoRT&H has already made the necessary amendments in Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 for enabling citizens to produce documents information such as certificate of registration, insurance, fitness, permit, driving license, certificate for pollution under check (PUC) and any other relevant documents, if required, in physical or electronic form on demand by an officer in uniform or any other officer authorised by the State Government in this behalf,”.

“A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) had been issued by MoRT&H vide No. RT-11036/64/2017-MVL dated 17.12.2018 for validation of DL, RC & other transport related information presented in electronic form through IT or mobile app platform which is to be adopted. Moreover, in case a citizen is unable to show the digital copy or information on Digilocker or m-Privahan app, in such case the enforcement agency can verify the details of DL & RC on their m-parivahan app or e-challan app,” the letter further stated.

Earlier on September 20, the Central government had announced that documents such as driving license or registration certificate in electronic formats will be treated at par with original documents if stored on DigiLocker or mParivahan apps.