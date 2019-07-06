Odisha Tourism bags Best Stall Decoration award at TTF Hyderabad

Odisha Tourism
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism bagged the Excellence Award in Best Stall Decoration category at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The two-day Travel and Tourism Fair, which kicked off yesterday, is the largest travel trade show in South India, featuring many domestic and out-bound destinations for Indian tourists.

Indian tourists took around 26 million international and 1.8 billion within India trips in 2018. India is also one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for business and MICE-related travel.

Odisha Tourism showcased its latest travel offerings from the ongoing world’s largest chariot festival Rath Yatra to ecotourism, tribal tourism, sports tourism among others with the aim to tap both domestic and international markets.

Five tour operators, hoteliers and travel agents from Odisha participated in the event. Pre-fixed Business-to-Business meet was organised with International and National Tour Operators, Travel Agents and Travel Writer to attract more tourists to the State.

The two-day travel trade show brought together state tourism boards, national tourist offices, hoteliers, airlines, tour operators and travel agents, online travel companies, railways and cruise lines under one roof.

