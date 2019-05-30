Odisha Top Performer in National Startup Ranking

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been recognised as a ‘Top Performer’ in the States’ Startup Raking at all India level. This was known from the State Startup Council Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in secretariat conference hall today.

Additional Chief Secretary Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises ( MS&ME) Laxmi Narayan Gupta outlined the issues for discussion. Gupta presented that Government of India recognised Odisha as the Top Performer as per State Startup Raking, 2018.

The ranking was done on the basis of 38 parameters in seven key reform areas such as policy implementation, incubation support, seed funding support, angel and venture capital funding support, simplified regulations, easing public procurement, awareness and outreach. A total number of 27 states and three union territories participated in the exercise.

Reviewing the progress of startup policy implementation, Chief Secretary Padhi gave nod to the proposal of setting up startup hubs in big cities of the State for promoting startup ecosystem and attracting investment. He further directed to prepare a detail business plan of the proposed hubs for its effective management and operation.

The meeting also decided to organize a national level Startup Conclave in Odisha to strengthen local startup eco-system. Padhi directed to make the conclave outcome oriented in terms of attracting investment in innovative startups.

The review showed that so far 592 startup ventures have been registered through Odisha Startup Portal out of which 423 have been recognized by the Startup Council. This includes 138 women-led startups. So far 73 startups and incubators have been awarded financial grant and other support.

Around 110 Mentors have been registered and 12 Incubators have been made functional. A total number of 12 Nodal Agencies have been empanelled for recommending the innovative startups and 66 entrepreneurship-cum-startup cells have been set up. The expression of interest by ICAR-NRRI, Cuttack to function as another Nodal Agency was discussed and approved in the meeting.

Director of Industries Pranabjyoti Nath appraised that out of the 423 recognised startups around 18% are in IT Service sector, 9% are in Healthcare & Life sciences, 9% are in Green Technology, 6% are in Analytics & artificial intelligence, 6% are in Agriculture, 6% are in Food & Beverages, 5% are in Education, 3% are in Travel & Tourism and 38% are in other sectors. Nath further appraised that analysis of the startups show that around 197 of them have created job opportunities for 2017 youths. This number is expected to grow steadily in coming years.

The issues relating to need-based assistance to startups, onetime capital grant to incubators, setting up startup hubs, startup seed fund, introduction of startup & entrepreneurship-related courses in universities and schools, strengthening of startup secretariat were deliberated in the meeting.