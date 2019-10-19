Odisha To Issue SOP For 48 Hours Free Treatment To Accident Victims

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Saturday directed to strenthen the ‘Golden Hour Management’ system with definite standard operating procedure (SOP) for first 48 hours of free treatment.

While reviewing the system in a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, he also instructed to bring all the private and Government ambulances under the umbrella of one common call center to provide earliest service to the victims.

All the private and Government hospitals have been directed to provide the best quality lifesaving treatment to the accident victims for first 48 hours free of cost. A SOP in this matter will be issued soon by the Health & Family Welfare department. Guideline for stablilising the patients in the ambulance itself on their way to trauma care centers would also be issued by the department.

Discussions in the meeting revealed that presently 512 number of ‘108 ambulances’ and 19 fire station ambulances are providing this emergency service during the ‘golden hour’. Besides, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also deployed one ambulance for a stretch of 50 kilometres of NH. Along with these the private ambulances run by the private hospitals, charity institutions and corporate houses are also in operations. A first hand preliminary estimation shows that there are around 1562 such private sector ambulances.

It was decided in the meeting that ‘technical standards’ for registration of an ambulance would be prepared by Health & Family Welfare department keeping in view the National Ambulance Code. This would specify the equipments, paramedic staff, medicines and other lifesaving gadgets for an ambulance.

Each ambulance would also have one GPS tracking devices for indicating its exact location and movement so that neccessary assistance and instructions could be given to the personnel in the vehicle as and when required. The Commerce & Transport departments would register an ambulance oly when it satisfies the required technical standards.

Among others, Commerce & Transport Principal Secretary G Srinivas, Health & Family Welfare Secretary PK Meherda, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda were present in the meeting along with senior officers from concerned departments and Golden Hour consultants participated in the meeting.