Odisha to host Commonwealth TT championship from July 17-22

Cuttack: Odisha will host the next Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships from July 17-22, informed the Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The announcement came after the conclusion of the 80th National Senior Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The TTFI appreciated the efforts of the Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) for successfully hosting the tournament.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked TTFI for organising the 80th National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championship.

CM @Naveen_Odisha thanks @ttfitweet for appreciating the organization of 80th Senior National & Inter-State TT Championships at #Cuttack. #Odisha is delighted to host the next Commonwealth TT Championships from 17-22 July, 2019#SportsCapitalOfIndia #Odisha2019 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 9, 2019



In the event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Achanta Sharath Kamal became the National Table Tennis Champion in men’s category and Archana Kamath won single titles in women’s category. Asian Games pair of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra managed to defeat Manav Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath 3-1 in the mixed doubles category.