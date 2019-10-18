Odisha to ban single-use plastic in rural areas from Oct 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government had decided to enforce a complete ban on plastic in all rural areas across the state from October 2, next year.

With a resolve to eliminate the single-use plastic (disposable plastic) from the state’s landscape the government has announced to launch an extensive campaign focusing on the collection of single-use plastics for massive recycling.

As per the government’s directive, plastic waste processing centres will be opened in all districts. Besides, the Public Works Department (PWD) is instructed to use disposed of plastic waste in road construction works.

In order to combat the use of polythene bags, the government has also directed the women (Self Help Groups) SHGs to be engaged in the manufacture of paper and cloth-based carrying bags.

Earlier, On October 2, as per the 5Ts initiative of the Odisha CM, the government had imposed ban on single-use disposable cutleries made up of thermocole (polystyrene), polyurethane and the like; or plastic such as dish, spoon, cup, plate, glass, fork, bowl, pouch to store liquid and container etc of any size and shape excepting for packing and selling of milk and other ancillary milk products.