Odisha State Open University organises gender sensitisation training programme

Bhubaneswar: One-day Gender Sensitisation Training Programme was conducted at the Conference Hall of Regional College of Management (RCM) in Bhubaneswar.

The programme was organised by Odisha State Open University (OSOU) with the support from the Women and Child Development Department, Government of Odisha.

In the inaugural session, guests on the dias lighted the lamp. The welcome address was given by the Vice-chancellor, OSOU Prof. Dr Srikant Mohapatra. He mentioned that Odisha State Open University will reach out to the unreached.

This sensitisation training programme was initiated from headquarter at Sambalpur then continued to Baliguda, Baleswar, Berhampur and finally completed at Bhubaneswar and subsequently, it will spread into all the study centres of OSOU in the state.

Mihir Ranjan Sethi, Regional Director, Directorate of Higher Education, Bhubaneswar cited some examples from religious scriptures, cinema and his personal experience about the socio-cultural status of women in the society

Dr Priti Ranjan Majhi, Principal, Regional College of Management (RCM), Bhubaneswar has given some examples from his personal experience. Former Pro VC of IGNOU, Prof. K. R. Srivatshan mentioned about the exchange of social respect of the fellow human beings and the influence of Putli Bai, the wife of M.K. Gandhi was responsible to transform him into Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Ms Pujafula Pattanayak State Consultant IEC, BCC, National Health Mission, Govt. of Odisha discussed the status of Women in Odisha & given a brief overview of discrimination of Girl Child & Women Policy 2014. In addition to this, she has shown some slides related to facts and figures on gender issues and their implementation, child sex ratio, social system, discrimination, justice, policy on women and declining Child Sex Ratio & PC PNDT Act.

Ms Anusaya Rout, Specialist (Training), SPMU, W & CD Dept. and Master Resource Person (NIRD approved for Govt. of Odisha) discussed the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, Sexual Harassment at Work Place in her speech.

Ms Saswati Pattnaik, Consultant & Trainer, UNFPA, discussed the Anti-Human Trafficking Measures & Issues of Child Marriage, different Schemes and Programmes of Govt. relating to the development of Girl Child and Women.

In the valedictory session, certificates were distributed to the participants, learners from different corners of the state of Odisha.

The vote of Thanks was given by Dr S.T. Rehman, Programme Coordinator, Odisha State Open University (OSOU) and he concluded his speech with the quotation of A. Cripps as “Educate a man and you educate an individual. Educate a woman and you educate a family”.