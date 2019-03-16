Bhubaneswar: In view of the forthcoming 2019 elections, the Odisha State Election Commission has opened a control room to report violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

The control room will operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week till completion of the election process, informed Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

According to the State Election Commission officials, people across the state can register their grievances/complaints at the control room.

People can dial 0674- 2395015 to inform about any poll-related irregularities and incidents of violation of Model Code of Conduct. People can also contact the State Election Commission’s office through the number.

It is worth mentioning here that the forthcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in four phases – April 11, 18, 23 and 29 – in Odisha and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 23.

