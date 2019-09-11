Odisha State Archives, India’s 1st to launch YouTube channel

Odisha State Archives
18

Bhubaneswar: In a first, Odisha State Archives has taken up usage of social media to promote local culture and make people aware of the rich heritage of the state.

To cater to the larger audience, the history keepers have taken the help of online video sharing platform YouTube. The public body has videos with 20 hours of runtime in their official channel.

Housing clips of eminent researchers, scholars and historians, the channel ‘Odisha State Archives’ is India’s first and only archive to feature on YouTube.

The primary functions of State Archives are collection, preservation, management, publication and educational use of records. These functions are performed according to the requirement of the administrative as well as research scholars and also it plays a significant role in the promotion of State’s historical research.

