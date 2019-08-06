Odisha State Administrative Tribunal Abolished By Centre

Bhubaneswar: Accepting the long-standing request of Odisha government, the Centre has issued a gazette notification to abolish the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).

In the notification, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said it has abolished the SAT on the request of the state government. After obtaining the concurrence of the Orissa High Court, the state government had requested the Centre to abolish the tribunal.

According to the notification, the SAT has been abolished under Section- 4 (2) of Administrative Tribunal Act 1985 and Section-21 of General Clauses Act.

Earlier, the State Cabinet had approved winding up of SAT in September 2015. Subsequently, the government had sent the proposal to the Centre to issue a notification for its abolition. Since then, the matter was pending with the Centre.

In 1997, the Supreme Court had held that approaching the apex court against an order of the tribunal as allowed under the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985 was unconstitutional. It said the provision was inconsistent with the basic structure of the Constitution. As a result, aggrieved parties could approach the High Court first. Hence, the very objective of the establishment of the tribunal to deliver quick justice could not be achieved, the court had observed.

Established on July 14, 1986, the Odisha State Administrative Tribunal has its principal bench in Bhubaneswar, a regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches in Sambalpur and Berhampur. The tribunal has a sanctioned strength of a chairman and five members. But, it has been functioning with an acting chairman resulting in piling up of cases. According to sources, over 6,700 cases are pending before the SAT.