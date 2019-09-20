Odisha SSEPD Minister Demands Centre for Disability Sports in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Social Security and Empowerment of PWDs demanded to establish a Centre for Disability Sports in State Capital.

Minister Panda was speaking in the Central Advisory Board Meeting on Disability in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi convened by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment today.

He also demanded to establish two Early Childhood Rehabilitation Centre in Odisha. He drew attention of the Center to sanction three District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) on the basis of the proposal sent by SSEPD Department in 2018-19.

Minister Sri Panda highlighted on the progress of activities of his department in the meeting. These include issuance of Universal Disability Identity Card (UDID), Integrated Infrastructure Centre for PWDs at Jatni. He said that 117 out of 203 identified buildings in State.

“Capital has been retrofitted under Assessable India Campaign from the state budget for access by PWDs. SSEPD department in Odisha has engaged Society for Social Audit, Accountability and Transparency (OSSAAT) for social audit. Government of Odisha has already framed Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018 and state advisory board has been constituted. Disability Pension in the State has made a remarkable progress,” the minister added.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment, presided over the meeting. Ministers along with top officials of SSEPD Departments from various states attended the meeting.