Odisha Sprinter Dutee Chand Bags Another Gold In National Open Athletics Ch'ships

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Dutee Chand
0

Bhubaneswar: In another success, Odia sprinter Dutee Chand won gold in women’s 200-metre event at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships at Ranchi on Sunday.

Dutee clocked 23.17 seconds to cross the finish line in the event.

On Friday, Dutee shattered the 100-meter national record time of 11.22 seconds in semis after breaking her previous record 11.26 seconds.

Notably, Dutee’s previous record, which she held jointly with Rachita Mistry who set it in 2000, was 11.26 seconds. Dutee had set the record at the Asian Championships in Doha in April this year.

pragativadinewsservice
