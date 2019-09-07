Odisha Sports organises ‘Sports Science’ lecture by Dr Martin Toms of University of Birmingham

Bhubaneswar: Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Government of Odisha organised a Sports Science lecture by Dr Martin Toms who is a senior lecturer in Sports Coaching in the School of Sport & Exercise Sciences, College of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Birmingham, UK.

Dr Martin Toms, who’s in India for a professional visit, delivered the lecture on the topic “Sampling v Specialising debate” as it impacts upon young performers from a medical, psychological and sociological perspective with examples from the latest research. The audience included coaches, physiotherapists, training staff of the sports department and of the High-Performance Centers (Naval Tata Hockey academy, Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance, AIFF) and Indian U-19 football team.

Dr Martin said: “I was happy to deliver a lecture to such an enthusiastic crowd. Odisha stays true to its ‘Sports capital of India’ suffix. The sports facilities are world-class here and I am looking forward to coming here often.’

Mr Vishal K. Dev, Commissioner-cum-secretary, Odisha sports said: “It was a pleasure to host Dr Martin for the lecture in Odisha. With Odisha being involved in setting up a strong ecosystem in sports through multiple avenues, lectures from experts such as Dr. Martin Toms on topics that have a strong bearing on the right way to nurture elite athletes, along with research-based evidence to substantiate on the suggestions, is something which will greatly benefit the stakeholders involved in developing sports in the State.”

Mr Sjoerd Woelders, Technical Director, Naval Tata Hockey Academy said: “Dr Martin’s lecture was insightful. It created awareness to focus on more than just one sport at an early age. Doing so one can become a better person socially and physically and the chances to become an elite player is higher.”