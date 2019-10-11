Odisha Spinters Dutee Chand, Amiya Mallick bag gold in National Open Athletics Ch’ships 2019

HeadlinesSportsState
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha Spinters
24

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand and Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha bagged gold in women’s and men’s 100m sprint events respectively at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships 2019 in Ranchi, Jharkhand today.

Dutee shattered the 100-meter national record time of 11.22 seconds in semis after breaking her previous record 11.26 seconds. Besides, Amiya Mallick also won gold in men’s 100m sprint at the Championships by clocking the time of 10.46 seconds.

Related Posts

Woman’s half-naked body found in Mayurbhanj forest, rape…

Adapting to Indian football is biggest challenge of his…

Sundargarh: Bonai BEO suspended for having chicken in MDM

The previous national record of Dutee was 11.26 seconds, held jointly by Dutee and Rachita Mistry.

With this new timing, Dutee Chand also inched closer to the 2020 Olympics qualification mark for the 100m event that has been set at 11.15 seconds.

Notably, Dutee clocked 11.48 seconds in her heat, well below her season-best which stands at 11.26s. She had failed to meet the qualifying standards for world championships in 2019 but she made it to Doha meet after getting an invite from the IAAF.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman’s half-naked body found in Mayurbhanj forest, rape…

Adapting to Indian football is biggest challenge of his…

Sundargarh: Bonai BEO suspended for having chicken in MDM

1 of 5,964