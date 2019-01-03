Odisha signs MoU to create awareness on diabetes

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare department of Odisha and Novartis Healthcare Private Limited today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create awareness on diabetes.

Special Secretary BK Brahma signed the MoU with Ravinder Kumar Sagar, Franchise Head, Respiratory & Head KAM, Mumbai in the presence of health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda.

Novartis will support activities on awareness and prevention of diabetes and its co morbid conditions related to Retina, Renal and Cardiovascular diseases in Odisha.

“The primary objective of this partnership is to collaborate towards countering the increasing burden of Diabetes and its related conditions related to retina and kidney in the State under NCD programme.

The health department with support of Novartis is aiming to achieve this through organizing screening camps at public level in (Location Names). The department is looking at it as a step toward Government’s goal of improving facilities for diagnosis and treatment of diseases at District and CHC level.

The Department also aims at enhancing medical capabilities of its staff by enrolling them in educational programs and as part of their in service continuing education. This collaboration will entail conducting awareness activities for the public to increase their understanding on the disease. The Department is expecting this collaboration will lead to better prevention and early diagnostic services through improved healthcare and diagnostic facilities.