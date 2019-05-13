Odisha shooter Shriyanka Sadangi bags silver in H&N Cup

By pragativadinewsservice
Shriyanka Sadangi
Bhubaneswar: Ace shooter from Odisha, Shriyanka Sadangi has again made the state proud by clinching silver medal in the H&N Cup International Shooting Championship in Munich, Germany, on Monday.

Shriyanka achieved the feat in the 10m Air Rifle women individual event.

Earlier in the competition, Shriyanka had bagged gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, partnering with Gagan Narang.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also congratulated Shriyanka for the feat and wished her the best for the future.

Shriyanka Sadangi, who was born in Sambalpur, has grown up at various places in India because of her father’s army background. She is now based in New Delhi.

Also Read: Odia girl Shriyanka Sadangi shoots gold in H&N Cup

pragativadinewsservice
