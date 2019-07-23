Odisha SHG bags ‘Best Fish Producer Group’ Award

Bhubaneswar: A self-help group (SHG) from Sanakhemundi in Ganjam district has won the award for the best Fish Producer Group of Odisha.

Maa Behera Patra Prathamika Mahila Matsya Unnayana Samabaya Samiti, a Fish Producer Group received the award from Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on National Fish Farmers’ Day on July 10.

The producer group formed in the year 2011 presently has 64 members. This group harvest approximately 1,20,000 KG of fish annually.

The group members sell fish in the local market and supply to other districts as well. The average income of each member is approximately Rs 12,000 per month.

They are a beacon of hope and inspiration for lakhs of SHG members in the state. It is noteworthy to mention, presently 70 lakh women members of 6 lakh SHG groups are benefited from State Government’s flagship programme ‘Mission Shakti’.