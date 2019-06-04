Odisha scientist Mrutyunjay Mahapatra is new DG of IMD

Bhubaneswar: Scientist Mrutyunjay Mahapatra of Odisha was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General (DG) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Prior to his appointment as the DG, Mohapatra was holding the post of ADG of the Meteorological Department. He was also the Head of Cyclone Warning Division and Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC)-Tropical Cyclone, New Delhi.

Mohapatra will take charge on August 1 for a period of five years.

Popularly known as the ‘Cyclone man of India’, Mahapatra has received praises for his precise forecast and assessment of several cyclones including the recent Cyclone Fani.

Born in Bhadrak district of Odisha, Mohapatra completed his B.Sc Physics (honours) from Bhadrak College. He also worked in IIT Delhi and joined India Meteorological department in 2005.