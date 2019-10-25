Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards Announced for 2017-18 & 2018-19

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been announced today.

Renowned Odissi vocalist Dr Shyamamani Devi and Daskathia maestro Upendra Panigrahi will be conferred with the prestigious Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award of the Akademi for the year 2017-18.

Besides, other artistes will be honoured with the State Akademi awards, along with the certificate and cash reward at Ravindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar soon.

Artistes excelling in their respective fields will be awarded for their work in different categories including music, dance and drama.