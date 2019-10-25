Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards Announced for 2017-18 & 2018-19

Twin CityState
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi
10

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been announced today.

Renowned Odissi vocalist Dr Shyamamani Devi and Daskathia maestro Upendra Panigrahi will be conferred with the prestigious Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award of the Akademi for the year 2017-18.

Related Posts

Drink From Tap Mission: Odisha Govt, UNICEF sign LoU

Science is the Driving Force of Social Development &…

Don’t Worry For Waitlist Tickets, Book Tickets In Special…

Besides, other artistes will be honoured with the State Akademi awards, along with the certificate and cash reward at Ravindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar soon.

Artistes excelling in their respective fields will be awarded for their work in different categories including music, dance and drama.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Drink From Tap Mission: Odisha Govt, UNICEF sign LoU

Science is the Driving Force of Social Development &…

Don’t Worry For Waitlist Tickets, Book Tickets In Special…

1 of 1,857