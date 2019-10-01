Odisha reckoned as Best State in Rural Skill Development

Bhubaneswar: In another feather to ‘Skilled in Odisha Campaign’, the State has been reckoned as Best State in Rural Skill development both at the national and international level.

This was known from a high-level meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall today wherein Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh appraised about these recognitions.

Because of applauding performance continuously over fiscal years of 2016-17 and 2017-18 in Dindayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana ( DDUJKY), Government of India have recognised Odisha as the “Best Skilling State”. Europe India Foundation for Excellence (EIFE) has also awarded Odisha as ” Best State in Rural Skill Development” in Global Skill Development Meet organized at UNESCO headquarters of Paris. Because of the quality training and innovations, Odisha has also been designated as National Resource Organization in DDUJKY.

Reviewing the progress of the skilling and placement activities under DDUJKY, the Chief Secretary directed the Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) to intensify the motivational activities at the village level through contact with potential households having drop-out children in the age group of 18-35. Tripathy also directed to focus on high retention levels in different training programmes. It was decided in the meeting that the individual candidate wise tracking and follow up would be taken up from the level of household to training, employment and post-employment status for one year.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed to set up three new Migration Support Centers (MSCs) at three places namely Hyderabad, Pune and Bhubaneswar for facilitation and post-placement support. Presently three MSCs are operating at Tiruppur in Tamilnadu, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. These centers register the skilled youths migrating for job, organise health camps for them, provide them the legal literacy and emergency support. The centers remain in coordination with the employers and arrange weekly get-togethers. The centers also provide handholding and grievance redressal support to the youths.

A three-year action plan from 2019-22 was discussed in the meeting. Target was fixed to train around 1,50,000 youths within 3 years under placement linked programmes of DDUJKY with a financial outlay of around Rs. 1546 cr. Out of this 50,000 youths would be trained in the fiscal year 2019-20. Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS Smruti Ranjan Pradhan appraised that in the year 2018-19 Odisha occupied the 1st position in country by training 41,308 youths from among whom 31,698 were provided placement in organised sector.

The review showed that against the target of training 50,000 youths during the current fiscal, so far 20,213 youths were trained by 27th September. Presently 144 skill training centers are operating in different throughout the State and two centers are operating outside the State under DDUJKY. The training spreads across the major sectors like apparel, IT & ITES, Electrical, Retail, Tourism and Hospitality, Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Management, Logistic & Supply chain. The training period for different courses varies from three to twelve months. Fooding, lodging and logistic support is provided to the trainees free of cost under the programme. ORMAS is functioning as the nodal agency for carrying forward the program in Odisha.

Chairman Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Secretary Skill Development & Technical Education Sanjay Kumar Singh along with senior officers from concerned departments participated in the discussion.