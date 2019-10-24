Odisha receives average rainfall of 45.10 mm during last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha received an average rainfall of 45.10 mm during last 24 hours ending 8.30 hrs. IST today (24.10.19). The average rainfall in 5 districts remained more than 100 mm (Puri-138.3 mm, Ganjam -125.2 mm, Khordha- 105.7 mm, Gajapati-100.6 mm and Jagatsinghpur- 100.0 mm.

The State Revenue and Disaster Management Department has released a situation report in this regard.

Accordingly, Krushnaprasad Block of Puri District has recorded rainfall of 249.4 mm followed by Chikiti Block of Ganjam district -203.0 mm. 46 more Blocks have recorded rainfall of 100 mm and above.

River: Water level in River Vamsadhara at Kashinagar has risen to 54.65 m against the danger level of 54.60 m. Other major rivers are flowing below danger level. Since the rainfall in the southern districts have subsided, water level in River Vamsadhara is likely to recede after some time.

In view of the Red Warning (Extremely Heavy Rainfall) for 5 districts namely, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khordha and Puri, Ornage Warning (Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall) for 10 districts and Yellow Warning (Heavy Rainfall) for 5 more districts from 8.30 AM of 24.10.19 up to 8.30 AM of 25.10.2019, all the Collectors have been instructed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible situation.

The local situation in different districts is as follows:

Cuttack:

Water logging situation prevailed in various wards under CMC where pump sets have been engaged for dewatering.

Gajapati:

Two villages namely Kulung and Titising of Badakalakote GP of Gumma Block have been affected severely due to heavy rain. 20 houses have been damaged by mudslide. 381 persons of about 75 families have been evacuated and sheltered in the nearest church. Cooked and dry food have been organised for them. Fire Services teams have been deployed in the affected area.

Jagatsinghpur:

In Jagatsinghpir Municipality Ward no 1 in Kantapada Bhoi Sahi, mud walls three houses have collapsed and many thatched houses have been damaged. 35 nos. of polythene sheets have been provided to the affected people.

Khordha:

One person named Shantilata Biswal w/o Trinath Biswal of village Dangarpada under Deuli G. P of Begunia block has been injured due to wall collapse. She has been admitted to DHH, KHORDHA for treatment.

Due to overflow of water in Salia river, water logging has been experienced in ward no 5 Banpur NAC. Six families have been shifted to safer places in Banpur NAC as water entered into the houses and they have been provided with dry food.

Keonjhar:

One person (Makara Munda, S/O: Nanda Munda has lost his life due to collapse of mud wall in village Mishramal (RIC-Buxibarigaon) under Harichandanpur Tahsil. 2 other persons (Samari Munda, wife of Makara Munda) and Muna Munda, son-in-law have been injured. There are some more cases of house damage due to wall collapse.

Rayagada:

Communication on R&B road of Rayagada division-II has been disrupted at Putasing GP due to falling of one huge stone from the hill. Work is underway for clearing the road using rock breaker.

Closure of Schools and Anganwadi Centres:

In view of incessant rainfall, schools and AWCs were closed by the District Authorities in 8 districts viz. Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri today.