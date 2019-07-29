“Odisha Rasagola” gets GI tag

Bhubaneswar: In a major turn in the Rasagola controversy, Odisha obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the iconic sweet from the Union Government on Monday. The certificate will be valid till February 22, 2028.

Following this, the name of the geographical indication for the sweet dish will be read as “Odisha Rasagolla”.

Three months after West Bengal was awarded GI tag for “Banglar Rasogolla”, Odisha government had filed its application to stake a claim for “Odishara Rasagola”.

Odisha sought GI status for the exquisite ‘Pahala Rasagola’ located on the National Highway No. 5 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The application was accepted, advertised and had been available from March 27.

It may be mentioned here that the Rasagola has been a part of the state’s centuries-old ritual of offering prayers to Lord Jagannath and was mentioned in a 16th century Odia epic Dandi Ramayana.