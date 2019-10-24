Odisha Rains: Schools in 5 Odisha dists declared holiday

Bhubaneswar: In view of the heavy rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district administration announced holiday for all schools in five Odisha districts on Thursday.

Owing to heavy rainfall in the state, the district administration has decided to suspend all classes in schools and Anganwadis of Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bhadrak, and Dhenkanal districts while all the teachers have been asked to remain present in their respective Headquarters for utilisation of their services as and when required.

Meanwhile, incessant rains crippled life in several parts of Odisha on Thursday as the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression, raising the likelihood of more downpour till Friday.

Low-lying areas in several districts, including Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Khurda have been inundated with heavy rain pounding many parts of the state since last night.