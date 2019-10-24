Odisha Rains: IMD issues red warning for 5 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued red warning for five districts of Odisha on Thursday.

According to the IMD notification, districts of Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, and Puri are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours under impact of ‘Well Marked Low-Pressure Area’ over North Coastal AP, adjoining South Odisha and WC Bay of Bengal.

Moreover, the IMD has also issued an orange warning for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagrah, Deogarh and Angul districts. Whereas yellow warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Gajapati.

Earlier, the state relief commissioner had directed all district collectors to make arrangements in advance to shift people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters.